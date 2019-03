DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - John Stankey, the AT&T executive at the helm of WarnerMedia, is planning to revamp the cable news network CNN's digital operation, believing the company isn't reaching its potential and requires more investment in product development and data analytics, the Wall street journal reported citing people familiar with the situation.



It comes as AT&T shuffles the executive ranks within its newly acquired WarnerMedia entertainment empire, the report said.



