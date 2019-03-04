

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Swiss drug major Novartis AG (NVS) announced Monday that its data confirmed rapid response and high efficacy of Cosentyx in psoriasis patients for first time in China.



The new data of 441 Chinese patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis is from a Phase III study investigating the efficacy and safety of Cosentyx (secukinumab). The data is part of a broader ongoing 52 week Phase III study in 543 patients.



Cosentyx is a targeted biologic and the first and only fully-human treatment that specifically inhibits IL-17A, a cornerstone cytokine involved in the inflammation and development of psoriatic disease, including psoriasis or PsO, psoriatic arthritis or PsA and ankylosing spondylitis or AS.



The study showed that close to 9/10 patients who received Cosentyx 300mg achieved clear or almost clear skin during the first 16 weeks of treatment, with rapid onset of relief seen as early as week 3.



The company noted that Cosentyx is backed by a wealth of research with 100 studies and has been proven to offer clear or almost clear skin in 8 out of 10 patients within 16 weeks of treatment. Nearly 100% of response rates are maintained up to 5 years.



The data is being presented at the 2019 American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C.



