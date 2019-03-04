

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Julius Baer (JBARF.PK, JBAXY.PK) said that it has increased its stake in NSC Asesores by acquiring an additional participation of 30% of the company, following its initial purchase of 40% in 2015. The transaction will significantly strengthen Julius Baer's and NSC Asesores' position in Mexico.



NSC Asesores manages client assets of approximately US$3.5 billion. The transaction is immediately accretive to Julius Baer's earnings per share and will have a modest impact on the Group's capital ratios.



