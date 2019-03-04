

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aviva plc (AV.L) said that Maurice Tulloch will become Chief Executive Officer with effect from 4th March 2019.



Adrian Montague, Chairman of Aviva, who has been acting in an executive capacity pending the appointment of a CEO, will revert to his role as non-executive Chairman on 4th March 2019.



Maurice joined Aviva in 1992 and was appointed to the Board of Aviva plc in June 2017. Maurice is currently Aviva's Chief Executive Officer, International Insurance and has responsibility for Aviva's life insurance and general insurance operations in France, Canada, Ireland, Italy, Poland, Turkey and India.



He was previously Chief Executive Officer of Aviva UK and Ireland General Insurance, one of the largest businesses in the Aviva group.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX