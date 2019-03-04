

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Daily Mail & General Trust Plc. (DMGT.L) announced proposed distributions to return all of DMGT's shares in Euromoney together with 200 million pounds of cash to certain holders of DMGT's 'A' Ordinary Non-Voting Shares.



This follows a review by the DMGT Board that concluded that the Group's capital and cash resources are in excess of its current requirements and that a significant distribution to shareholders, equivalent to 896 million pounds, is appropriate. The number of A Shares in the capital of DMGT will be reduced as part of the implementation of the Proposed Distributions.



The terms of the Euromoney Distribution are such that Fully Participating Shareholders will benefit from a 14.5% discount to the 30 day volume weighted average market value of the Euromoney Shares relative to the 30 day volume weighted average market value of the A Shares.



DMGT confirmed that trading continues to be in line with the Board's expectations. If the Proposed Distributions are not approved, guidance for fiscal year 2019 remains unchanged. If the Proposed Distributions are approved, the share of adjusted operating profits from joint ventures and associates would be expected to be around 15 million pounds, rather than at least 40 million pounds. Based on the Board's current expectations, all other guidance for 2019 remains unchanged.



Euromoney Institutional Investor noted today's announcement by Daily Mail and General Trust plc regarding the proposed distribution of all of DMGT's shares in Euromoney, amounting to about 49% of the issued share capital of Euromoney, to its participating shareholders.



If the Proposed Distribution proceeds, the existing Relationship Deed between DMGT and Euromoney will terminate and DMGT's representative directors on the Euromoney Board will step down.



