

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Monday after media reports suggested the United States and China are close to reaching a trade deal that could lift most or all tit-for-tat tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of each others' goods.



A summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to sign a final trade deal could happen later this month.



China's Shanghai Composite index climbed 33.57 points or 1.12 percent to 3,027.58 as investors looked ahead to this week's session of China's ceremonial national legislature for announcements of possible economic stimulus to boost slowing growth. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 147.42 points or 0.51 percent to 28,959.59.



Japanese shares rose sharply after reports of substantial progress in U.S.-China talks and amid speculation the two sides may reach a final accord later this month. The Nikkei average rallied 219.35 points or 1.02 percent to 21,822.04 while the broader Topix index closed 0.73 percent higher at 1,627.59.



China-linked shares led the surge, with Rohm, Hitachi Construction Machinery and Fanuc climbing 2-3 percent. In the tech sector, Advantest jumped 3.5 percent and Tokyo Electron advanced 3.4 percent.



Australian markets hit over five-month high before giving up some early gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index ended the session up 24.70 points or 0.40 percent at 6,217.40, extending gains for the fourth straight session. The broader All Ordinaries index gained 28.70 points or 0.46 percent to finish at 6,302.50.



Banks ended mostly lower while mining heavyweights BHP and Rio Tinto rose over 1 percent after a rise in Chinese iron ore futures. Fortescue Metals Group surged nearly 7 percent.



Gold miners declined, with Newcrest, Northern Star and Evolution tumbling 3-6 percent after gold prices fell on Friday to their lowest settlement since January 25.



Casino operator Crown Resorts edged up slightly despite concerns over the future of its $2 billion hotel and luxury apartment tower in Melbourne. Pesticides maker Nufarm soared 5.6 percent to bounce back from over four-year low.



On the economic front, a government report showed that the total number of building approvals consented in Australia grew a seasonally adjusted 2.5 percent month on month in January.



Separate figures revealed that company operating profits in Australia rose a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter of 2018.



Seoul stocks surrendered early gains to end slightly lower, with the benchmark Kospi closing down 4.78 points or 0.22 percent at 2,190.66 as traders returned to their desks after a long holiday weekend. Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors and Hyundai Mobis lost 3-4 percent on news of vehicle recalls in the U.S.



New Zealand shares hit a record high amid broad-based gains. The benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index rose 61.81 points or 0.66 percent to 9,413.49, with dual-listed banks such as Westpac leading the surge. Milk producer Fonterra rose over 1 percent to extend gains for the second day running.



U.S. stocks rose on Friday as upbeat comments from White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on the trade front helped investors shrug off weak U.S. and Chinese manufacturing data.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up 0.4 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.7 percent to snap a three-day losing streak, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.8 percent to close at its highest level in well over four months.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX