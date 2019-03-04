

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks advanced on Monday as investors remained focused on U.S.-China trade developments and looked ahead to the ECB meeting later this week for directional cues.



The central bank is expected to revise downwards its economic forecasts and offer some measures to combat a slowdown in bank lending.



On the trade front, the U.S. and China appear more likely to reach some sort of trade agreement when U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping meet later this month.



The benchmark DAX was up 27 points or 0.24 percent at 11,629 in opening deals after climbing 0.8 percent on Friday.



Elsewhere, Asian markets ended broadly higher as the U.S.-China trade deal appears to be closer to reality. U.S. stock futures climbed ahead of busy week on the economic calendar.



