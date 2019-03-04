

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rose modestly on Monday amid signs the United States and China were close to striking a trade deal.



Meanwhile, with Brexit negotiations at critical stage, investors are also expecting that Britain can avoid a hard Brexit on March 29.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 19 points or 0.27 percent at 7,126 in opening deals after rising half a percent on Friday.



Commodities trader Glencore rose slightly after saying trade barriers are its 'foremost risk'.



Insurer Aviva rose half a percent after naming its new chief executive.



Fashion retailer Ted Baker rallied 3 percent as its Chief Executive Officer Ray Kelvin resigned with immediate effect, following an investigation into allegations of misconduct.



Publisher Daily Mail & General Trust jumped more than 4 percent on news it will return 896 million pounds ($1.19 billion) excess cash to shareholders.



Engine maker Rolls-Royce Holdings fell 2.3 percent after it opted out of a program to build a new fighter jet with Turkey's Kale Group.



Valves manufacturer Rotork slumped 6 percent after warning it sees slower growth in 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX