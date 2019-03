BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone investor confidence improved in March, remaining negative for the fourth consecutive month, survey data from Sentix showed on Monday.



The investor confidence index for the euro area rose to -2.2 in March from -3.7 in February. Economists had forecast -3.1.



The current conditions index fell to 6.3 from 10.8, marking the weakest score of the index.



The expectations index rose to -10.3 in March from -17.3 in February.



