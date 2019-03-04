

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Higher stock and index futures amid growing optimism about U.S.-China trade deal point to a positive start for shares on Wall Street on Monday.



According to media reports, U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping may sign a trade deal at a summit later this month.



It is reported that China has proposed to bring down duties on certain American goods in an attempt to strike a deal with the Trump administration.



Last week, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow had commented that negotiations between the two nations were making 'Fantastic' progress.



On the economic front today, ISM NY Business Conditions report for February is due at 9:45 AM ET.



The Commerce Department is scheduled to release a report on construction spending in the month of December, at 10 AM ET.



With a slew of crucial economic data, including the non-farm payrolls report for February, due later in the week and the European Central Bank scheduled to announce its policy and a review on the economy, the overall mood may turn cautious at times.



Asian markets ended mostly higher on Monday on media reports that suggested the United States and China are close to reaching a trade deal that could lift most or all tit-for-tat tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of each others' goods.



European stocks are moving higher amid hopes on U.S.-China trade developments. Investors are also looking ahead to the ECB meeting later this week for directional cues.



The central bank is expected to revise downwards its economic forecasts and offer some measures to combat a slowdown in bank lending.



On Friday, stocks closed firmly in positive territory on trade deal hopes, after fluctuating over the course of the trading session. The tech-heavy Nasdaq ended at its best closing level in well over four months.



The Dow rose 110.32 points or 0.4 percent to 26,026.32, the Nasdaq advanced 62.82 points or 0.8 percent to 7,595.35 and the S&P 500 climbed 19.20 points or 0.7 percent to 2,803.69.



