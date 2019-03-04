

MORRISTOWN (dpa-AFX) - Honeywell (HON) said it forecasts 4,000 new civilian-use helicopters will be delivered from 2019 to 2023, marginally lower than the 4,200 cited in the five-year forecast from 2018.



'Despite positive impacts of U.S. tax reform on new helicopter purchase plans in North America, an inconsistent economic outlook for international markets has resulted in lower purchase plans worldwide from fleet managers when compared with a year ago,' said Heath Patrick, president, Americas Aftermarket, Honeywell Aerospace.



Key survey findings this year include: About 20 percent of survey respondents in North America said their helicopter fleet utilization is expected to increase over the next 12 months - higher than the global rate of 14 percent.



Purchase plans are stronger from law enforcement and oil and gas operators in this year's survey, but significantly lower from corporate operators.



A greater proportion of planned new helicopter purchases are for intermediate/medium twin-engine models in this year's survey compared with 2018. The proportion is lower for light twin-engine. The proportion of light single-engine and heavy twin-engine planned purchases are about the same as last year.



Despite respondents having a slightly less positive view of the global economic outlook in this year's survey compared with 2018, new helicopter platforms will support an expected 3 to 4 percent annual growth rate in overall deliveries. The predicted increase in deliveries signals an overall healthy helicopter market poised for moderate growth.



