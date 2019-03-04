

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets ended mostly higher on Monday with investors picking up stocks, betting on hopes the U.S. and China will agree on a trade deal sometime soon.



According to media reports, the world's two largest economies are close to signing a trade deal before the end of this month.



Markets were also tracking news on the Brexit front.



The pan European Stoxx 600 ended up 0.23%. Among the major markets in Europe, the U.K. and France ended higher, with their benchmark indices CAC 40 and FTSE 100 gaining 0.41% and 0.39%, respectively. Germany's DAX declined 0.08%, while Switzerland's SMI ended 0.19% down.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Iceland, Netherlands, Norway and Portugal ended higher. Greece ended notably lower. Belgium, Finland and Russia also ended weak, while Spain and Poland settled flat.



In the U.K. market, Daily Mail and General Trust shares gained more than 4% on news that the company is to return £896 million to shareholders.



Relx, Standard Chartered, Mondi, Informa, Dixons Carphone and Marks & Spencer rose sharply.



IAG declined 4.8%. Fresnillo, Old Mutual, Vodafone Group and Intu Properties declined 2 to 3%.



French stocks Saint Gobain, Sanofi, Unibail Rodamco, Essilor, Danone and Peugeot ended notably higher. Carrefour, Engie, Bouygues and Dassault Systemes declined.



In Germany, Fresenius and Wirecard declined more than 2%. Linde, Lufthansa, E.ON., RWE and Deutsche Bank also ended weak.



According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, China is offering to lower tariffs and other restrictions on American products, while the U.S. is considering removing most, if not all, sanctions levied against Chinese products since last year.



Reports said President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are planning to meet later this month to finalize the agreement.



On the Brexit front, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has said that a delay to June was 'very likely'. Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Theresa May has announced a 1.6 billion sterling fund to boost less well-off towns in the U.K. after Brexit.



In economic news, eurozone producer price inflation held steady in January, after easing in the previous month, figures from Eurostat showed on Monday.



Producer prices climbed 3% year-on-year in January, the same rate of increase as in December. Prices were expected to gain 2.9%.



Excluding energy, producer price inflation slowed marginally to 1.2% in January from 1.3% a month ago.



Among components, capital goods and durable goods prices advanced 1.4% each. Prices for energy and intermediate goods eased slightly by 7.3% and 1.7%, respectively in January.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.4% in January, after a 0.8% decline in the previous month. Economists had forecast a 0.3% rise.



A survey data from Sentix said Eurozone investor confidence improved in March. The investor confidence index for the euro area rose to -2.2 in March from -3.7 in February. Economists had forecast -3.1.



The current conditions index fell to 6.3 from 10.8, marking the weakest score of the index. The expectations index rose to -10.3 in March from -17.3 in February.



