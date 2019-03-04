

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., officially launched a broad investigation of President Donald Trump, his associates, and members of his administration on Monday.



Nadler kicked off the investigation by requesting documents from 81 agencies, entities, and individuals believed to have relevant information.



'Over the last several years, President Trump has evaded accountability for his near-daily attacks on our basic legal, ethical, and constitutional rules and norms,' Nadler said in a statement.



'We have seen the damage done to our democratic institutions in the two years that the Congress refused to conduct responsible oversight,' he added. 'Congress must provide a check on abuses of power.'



Nadler argued Congress has an obligation to investigate alleged obstruction of justice, public corruption, and other abuses of power by Trump.



The Democratic Congressman claimed the large-scale probe is even more urgent after senior Justice Department officials suggested they may conceal the results of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation from the public.



The areas under investigation by the committee include the possibility Trump and others interfered in the Mueller investigation and other official proceedings as well as the alleged cover-up of violations of the law;



The committee will also investigate potential violations of the emoluments clauses of the U.S. Constitution, violations of federal campaign and financial reporting laws, and other criminal misuses of official positions for personal gain.



Additionally, the probe will examine Trump's attacks on the press, the judiciary, and law enforcement agencies, alleged misuse of the pardon power and other presidential authorities and attempts to misuse the power of the Office of the Presidency.



'We will act quickly to gather this information, assess the evidence, and follow the facts where they lead with full transparency with the American people,' Nadler said.



'This is a critical time for our nation, and we have a responsibility to investigate these matters and hold hearings for the public to have all the facts,' he added. 'That is exactly what we intend to do.'



In a press conference following last year's midterm elections, Trump suggested government would come to a halt if Democrats stepped up investigations of his administration after taking control of the House.



Trump argued that Senate Republicans would respond by investigating Congressional Democrats for leaking classified information and other violations.



