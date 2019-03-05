

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The services sector in Japan continued to expand in February, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Tuesday with a services PMI score of 52.3.



That's up from 51.6 in January and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, new business climbed at the fastest rate since May 2013, while activity growth quickened to a three-month high.



Firms remained optimistic about the next 12 months.



The survey also showed that the composite index, which combines manufacturing and services data, fell to 50.7 from 50.9 in the previous month.



