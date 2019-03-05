

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Evonik said that it signed an agreement to sell its Methacrylates business to Private equity company Advent International for 3 billion euros. The selling price (enterprise value) is 8.5 times the business' EBITDA. The transaction is subject to approval by the authorities in several countries and is expected to close in the third quarter of this year.



The Methacrylates business has 18 production sites and 3,900 employees worldwide. From 2016 to 2018, the business generated an average annual EBITDA of about 350 million euros and sales of about 1.8 billion euros per year. For 2019 Evonik expects sales and EBITDA at a similar level.



The transaction comprises the Methacrylates, Acrylic Products and CyPlus business lines, and some of the methacrylate resins activities. Evonik put these operations on the market as part of its systematic strategy of sharpening its focus on specialty chemicals, which are less cyclical.



The net purchase price (equity value) can be calculated after deductions, made up primarily of pension obligations of around 500 million euros.



Evonik noted that it will use the sale proceeds to strengthen its balance sheet and, above all, for targeted growth projects. That includes funding the purchase price of the US company PeroxyChem, which Evonik plans to close this year.



In addition, Evonik said some funds will be used to strengthen the present specialty chemicals portfolio, for example, by building a new polyamide 12 plant in Marl, Germany. These businesses generate an attractive margin and an above-average cash flow. Also in 2019 and even without the contribution from the Methacrylates business, Evonik will be able to cover the dividend payment out of its strong free cash flow.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX