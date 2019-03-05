

WERDOHL (dpa-AFX) - German transport services firm Vossloh (VOSSF.PK) said that Dr.-Ing. Volker Kefer resigned from his position as member and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the company for personal reasons today, effective immediately.



The Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Mr. Ulrich Harnacke, will initially take over the tasks of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board.



The company noted that the Nomination Committee of the Supervisory Board will immediately attend to finding a suitable successor. On this basis, the Supervisory Board will presumably propose an appropriate nomination to the Annual General Meeting of Vossloh AG on May 22, 2019.



