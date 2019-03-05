

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - TRATON SE has notified MAN SE today that, due to share tenders by MAN shareholders following the publication of the termination of the domination and profit and loss transfer agreement between TRATON SE (formerly Truck & Bus GmbH) and MAN SE in the commercial register, its participation in MAN SE has reached 90.17 percent of the share capital and 90.36 percent of the voting rights.



Thus, the participation of TRATON SE in MAN now exceeds 90 percent of the share capital (Grundkapital) of MAN SE. The participation of TRATON SE in MAN SE may further increase in the course of the further processing of the share tenders.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX