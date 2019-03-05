

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen Group (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) said that it is opening its Modular Electric Toolkit or MEB developed in recent years to other manufacturers.



The purpose is to achieve a significant reduction in the cost of e-mobility through the widest possible deployment of the MEB and the associated economies of scale, thus enabling broad access to individual mobility to continue in future.



The Volkswagen Group is currently projecting a first wave of some 15 million pure electric vehicles based on the MEB. e.GO Mobile AG based in Aachen, Germany, is to be the world's first external partner to use the electric platform to launch further electric vehicles in addition to Volkswagen's model range. A dedicated vehicle project is already being planned.



Volkswagen said that it is investing almost €44 billion in electrification, digitalization, mobility services and autonomous driving through 2023, of which 30 billion euros is earmarked for e-mobility alone. Electric vehicles are expected to account for approximately one quarter of the model portfolio by 2025.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX