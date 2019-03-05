

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors (GM) will end production at its Lordstown, Ohio plant Wednesday - two days earlier than previously expected.



A GM spokesperson reportedly said that's when the plant will churn out its last Chevy Cruze sedan. At that point, the factory will be unallocated, which means no vehicles will be assigned to that facility.



GM planned to idle the 6.2 million-square-foot plant on Friday, but the spokesperson reportedly said production was slightly ahead of schedule.



The automaker announced a major restructuring in November, including the closure of five plants in North America and the reduction of its salaried workforce by 15%. GM laid off 8,000 salaried workers, and 6,000 hourly workers will either lose their jobs or be reassigned to other plants.



