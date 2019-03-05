

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the pharma/biotech stocks that posted the biggest percentage decline today.



1. Evoke Pharma Inc. (EVOK)



Lost 57.24% to close Monday's (Mar.4) trading at $1.30.



News: The Company has received a not-so-favorable preliminary FDA communication related to its Gimoti NDA.



Gimoti is under FDA review, with a decision expected on April 1, 2019.



The FDA has raised concerns in three sections of the Gimoti NDA - Chemistry, Clinical, and Clinical Pharmacology.



Gimoti is a nasal spray product candidate for the relief of symptoms in adult women with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis. If approved, Gimoti will be the first new non-oral drug treatment option for diabetic gastroparesis in four decades.



2. Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH)



Lost 28.76% to close Monday's trading at $5.50.



News: No news



Clinical Trial:



The lead product candidate is Prexigebersen, which is under a Phase 2 study for blood cancers and in preclinical studies for solid tumors.



Recent event:



A 1-for-20 reverse stock split was implemented on January 18, 2019.



3. Intrexon Corporation (XON)



Lost 18.18% to close Monday's trading at $4.14.



News: No news



Recent event:



On February 28, the Company reported a wider loss and lower revenue for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018. In an annual filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, dated March 1, 2019, the Company noted, 'there is substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern within one year after the date that our financial statements were issued'.



On March 4, the Company and Surterra Wellness entered into a strategic licensing agreement to utilize Intrexon's Botticelli next-generation plant propagation platform for the production of Surterra's specific cannabis cultivars for the Florida market.



4. Endo International plc (ENDP)



Lost 16.99% to close Monday's trading at $9.33.



News: Endo stock took a hit on news that opioid drugmaker Purdue Pharma is reportedly exploring bankruptcy to escape the opioid lawsuits.



Endo is also named in the opioid lawsuits, which were filed by various government entities in 2017, alleging that the drug makers exaggerated the advantages of opioids and downplayed the chances of addiction these drugs may cause.



Endo markets Opana ER, an opioid known as oxymorphone, for the treatment of chronic pain.



5. Liquidia Technologies Inc. (LQDA)



Liquidia is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company developing human therapeutics using its proprietary PRINT technology.



Lost 12.99% to close Monday's trading at $17.41.



News: No news



Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:



The Company has two product candidates in its pipeline.



-- LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, or PAH, which was tested in a phase III trial, dubbed INSPIRE. On January 7, 2019, the Company reported positive interim safety data from its phase III INSPIRE trial.



-- Submit an NDA to the FDA for LIQ861 in late 2019.



-- LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain, which completed a phase Ia clinical trial in Denmark in March 2017, and a phase Ib clinical trial in the United States in April 2018.



-- Initiate Phase 2-enabling toxicology studies for LIQ865 in March 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX