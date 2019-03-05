

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis announced additional results from the head-to-head CLARITY study demonstrating the superiority of Cosentyx (secukinumab) compared to Stelara (ustekinumab) in delivering specific quality of life (QoL) aspects in adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis at 16 weeks. The data showed over two-thirds of Cosentyx treated patients with moderate to severe psoriasis reported no impact of skin disease on their QoL up to Week 16 compared to Stelara treated patients.



The proportion of patients achieving Dermatology Life Quality Index 0 or 1 response showed a superior improvement with Cosentyx over Stelara.



The company noted that the QoL results add to findings from the SCULPTURE study published in 2018, showing that two-thirds of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis patients treated with Cosentyx reported no impact of skin disease on their quality of life through 5 years.



