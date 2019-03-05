

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BBA Aviation plc (BBA.L) reported continuing pretax profit of $147.2 million compared to $157.6 million, previous year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 11.4 cents, flat with prior year. The Group said the decrease arose principally from the higher level of exceptional and other items charged. Continuing underlying pretax profit was $273.9 million compared to $275.0 million. On underlying basis, earnings per share from continuing operations was 20.8 cents compared to 21.5 cents.



Continuing Group revenue increased by 26.4% to $2.35 billion including a $292.5 million contribution from the acquisition of EPIC and a $12.3 million contribution from Ontic licence acquisitions and Firstmark.



The Board declared an increased final dividend of 10.07 cents, up 5%. This gives a total dividend for 2018 of 14.07 cents.



