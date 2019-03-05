

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Elementis plc (ELM.L) reported pretax profit of $65.4 million for the year ended 31 December 2018 compared to $78.5 million, last year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 9.5 cents compared to 22.0 cents. Adjusted profit before tax improved to $113 million from $110 million, prior year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share was 16.9 cents compared to 17.0 cents.



Fiscal 2018 revenue from continuing operations was up 5% to $822 million from $783 million, driven by extra contribution from SummitReheis and Mondo. The Group reported underlying revenue progress in Personal Care, stable Coatings and declines in Chromium and Energy.



The Board recommended a total ordinary dividend of 8.65 cents per share, or 8.40 cents per share on an adjusted basis. The final dividend will be paid on 31 May 2019 in pounds sterling to shareholders on the register at 3 May 2019.



