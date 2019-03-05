

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Intertek Group Plc. (ITRK.L) reported that its profit attributable to equity holders of the company for the year ended 31 December 2018 declined to 284.4 million pounds or 174.7 pence per share from 287.4 million pounds or 176.3 pence per share last year.



Adjusted earnings per share were 198.3 pence, up from 191.6 pence last year.



Revenue was 2.80 billion pounds, up from 2.77 billion pounds in the prior year.



The company expects to deliver good organic revenue growth performance at constant currency in 2019, with moderate Group margin expansion and strong cash generation.



The Board recommends a full year dividend of 99.1 pence per share, an increase of 39.0%.



The Directors will propose a final dividend of 67.2 pence per share (2017: 47.8p) at the Annual General Meeting on 23 May 2019, to be paid on 4 June 2019 to shareholders on the register at close of business on 17 May 2019.



Total reported Group revenue growth was 1.2%, comprising 1.0% growth contributed by acquisitions, organic revenue of 3.7% and a decrease of 3.5% from foreign exchange where sterling appreciated against most of the Group's trading currencies.



The company expects Products related businesses to deliver good organic growth, Trade related businesses to deliver good organic growth and Resources related businesses to deliver solid organic growth.



