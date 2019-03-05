

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) Tuesday reported that its profit before taxation for the third quarter, on a statutory basis, rose 17 percent to 240.9 million pounds. However, on the same basis. profit after tax fell 68 percent to 180.9 million pounds. Earnings per share slid 67 percent to 37.9 pence.



On underlying basis, profit before taxation for the quarter grew 17 percent to 254.3 million pounds. Earnings per share rose 18 percent to 40.0 pence.



For the third quarter, revenue increased 20 percent to 1.143 billion pounds. On underlying basis, rental revenue grew 19 percent.



Looking ahead, the Group said it expects full year results to be in line with its expectations and that the Board continues to look to the medium term with confidence.



