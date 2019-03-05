

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RIT Capital Partners plc (RCP.L) reported total pretax profit of 28.4 million pounds for the year ended 31 December compared to 220.3 million pounds, prior year. Profit per share was 17.5 pence compared to 142.4 pence. On a revenue basis, the Group recorded a pretax loss of 1.6 million pounds compared to a loss of 5.6 million pounds, prior year. On revenue basis, loss per share was 1.0 pence compared to a loss of 3.7 pence.



Investment income for the fiscal year period was 20.8 million pounds compared to 19.0 million pounds, last year.



The Group said it intends to pay a dividend of 34 pence per share in 2019, an increase of just over 3% above the previous year. This will be paid in two equal instalments of 17 pence per share, in April and October.



