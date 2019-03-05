

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose slightly in cautious trade on Tuesday after China pledged to use prudent monetary policy and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that trade talks with China aimed at ending tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of products will be successful.



Meanwhile, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and Britain's negotiating team will hold more Brexit talks today amid the prospect of a chaotic, economically damaging departure from the bloc.



The benchmark DAX was up 0.2 percent at 11,613 in opening deals after closing 0.1 percent lower the previous day.



Automakers were flat to slightly lower after data showed China's services sector expanded at the slowest pace in four months in February.



Chemical company Evonik jumped 5 percent after it signed an agreement to sell its Methacrylates business to private equity company Advent International for 3 billion euros.



