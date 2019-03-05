

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Sina Corporation (SINA) released a profit for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $16.38 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $45.36 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Sina Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $57.69 million or $0.80 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.8% to $573.01 million from $503.74 million last year.



Sina Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $57.69 Mln. vs. $59.96 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.80 vs. $0.79 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.74 -Revenue (Q4): $573.01 Mln vs. $503.74 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX