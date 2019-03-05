

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks rose on Tuesday after China cut its growth target for the year, but unveiled plans to boost spending, increase foreign firms' access to its markets, and cut billions of dollars in taxes.



Beijing also said it would continue to carry out a prudent monetary policy and use reserve requirements as policy tools.



Trade talks between the U.S. and China and Brexit talks also remained on the radar of investors.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was up 0.1 percent at 375.42 in opening deals after rising 0.2 percent the previous day.



The German DAX was moving up 0.2 percent, France's CAC 40 index was marginally higher and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was rising 0.4 percent.



German chemical company Evonik jumped 5 percent after it signed an agreement to sell its Methacrylates business to private equity company Advent International for 3 billion euros.



Richemont tumbled over 3 percent after Bank of America downgraded its rating on the stock.



Ashtead Group fell 2.3 percent. The company reported a rise in pretax profit for the third quarter and said it expects full-year results to be in line with the board's expectations.



Vodafone Group jumped 2 percent after it unveiled plans of a bond issuance.



Troubled retailer Debenhams slumped 7.6 percent after a profit warning.



Eurofins Scientific slumped 7 percent after saying it would reduce its investment in mergers and acquisitions in the coming years.



In economic releases, Eurozone PMI services was revised up to 52.8 in February from initial reading of 52.3, while the region's retail sales grew 1.3 percent month-on-month in January after a 1.4 percent drop in December.



Separately, a closely watched survey showed that there was a modest upturn in the U.K. service sector output in February.



