

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) said Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Priority Review for its supplemental Biologics License Application or sBLA for Emgality or galcanezumab-gnlm injection for the preventive treatment of episodic cluster headache in adults.



Lilly noted that Priority Review aims to expedite the review of applications for drugs that, if approved, could potentially represent a significant advancement in treatment for a serious condition.



The sBLA is based on data from a Phase 3 study that evaluated the safety and efficacy of Emgality or galcanezumab-gnlm injection 300mg in 106 adult patients with episodic cluster headache.



'Few treatment options are available, and only a limited body of research from rigorous clinical trials exists. We are pleased the FDA has granted Priority Review for our sBLA, acknowledging the need for new treatments for this devastating disease and bringing us closer to potentially offering a preventive treatment option for these patients,' said Gudarz Davar, vice president, Neurology Development, Lilly Bio-Medicines.



Cluster headache belongs to the group of primary headache disorders called trigeminal autonomic cephalalgias, and people with episodic cluster headache represent 85 to 90 percent of cluster headache sufferers, a disabling disorder with a prevalence of approximately 124 per 100,000 adults.



Cluster headache is under-recognized and often misdiagnosed. Currently, there are no approved preventive medications for episodic cluster headache in the U.S.



Emgality was previously granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the FDA in September 2018 for the preventive treatment of episodic cluster headache, indicating the significant unmet need for this debilitating condition for which there are currently no approved preventive medications.



Lilly noted that Emgality represents the first of three investigational treatments in development as part of its overall pain portfolio.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX