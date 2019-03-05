

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. (JLL) announced the appointment of Stephanie Plaines as Global Chief Financial Officer effective by the end of March. She will report to CEO Christian Ulbrich and join the company's Global Executive Board.



Plaines has extensive financial leadership experience across a wide variety of consumer, e-commerce and financial services companies in the United States as well as in China, France, Switzerland and the UK. Her most recent position was as CFO for the U.S. retail segment of Starbucks.



Prior to that, she was CFO for the e-commerce and omni-channel businesses of Walmart's Sam's Club division. She also held various finance roles at global retailer Ahold Delhaize, PepsiCo and UBS.



