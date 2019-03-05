

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The New Home Sales report for December and PMI Index are the major highlights on Tuesday. New home sales are expected to decline from the prior month. Asian shares closed mixed, while European shares are trading mostly lower. Initial cues from the U.S. Stocks Index point to broadly lower opening for Wall Street.



As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures were down 03.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were up 0.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were declining 2.00 points.



The U.S. stocks climbed off their worst levels on Monday afternoon trading but remained in the red. The Dow slid 206.67 points or 0.8 percent to 25,819.65, the Nasdaq dipped 17.79 points or 0.2 percent to 7,577.57 and the S&P 500 fell 10.88 points or 0.4 percent to 2,792.81.



On the economic front, Redbook data, a weekly measure of comparable store sales at chain stores, discounters, and department stores, will be published at 8.55 am ET.



Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari will deliver testimony about state economic conditions and an overview of the Minneapolis Fed to the Minnesota Senate Finance Committee in St. Paul, MN at 9.30 am ET.



Markit Economics' Purchasing Managers' Index or PMI for February will be published at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is for 56.2, up from 54.2 in the prior month.



The New Home Sales for December will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for a decline to 590K, from 657K in the prior month.



Institute for Supply Management or ISM's Non-Manufacturing Index for February will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 57.2, versus 56.7 in January.



Treasury Budget for January will be issued at 2.00 pm ET. The consensus is for a surplus of $6 billion, while it was a deficit of $13.5 billion in the prior month.



Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index jumped 26.67 points or 0.88 percent to finish at 3,054.25. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished marginally higher at 28,961.60.



Japanese shares pulled back from a three-month high. The Nikkei average eased 95.76 points or 0.44 percent to 21,726.28 while the broader Topix index ended down 0.51 percent at 1,619.23.



Australian markets fell as investors locked in profits after four sessions of gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 recouped some early losses to end the session down 18.10 points or 0.29 percent at 6,199.30 as the Reserve Bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged and said it expects further progress in the reduction of unemployment and inflation returning to target. The broader All Ordinaries index slipped 21.10 points or 0.33 percent to 6,281.40.



European shares are trading mostly lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is losing 11.16 points or 0.21 percent, the German DAX is slipping 21.66 points or 0.19 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index climbing 21.00 points or 0.30 percent. The Swiss Market Index is declining 39.22 points or 0.42 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.16 percent.



