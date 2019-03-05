

COBB COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Home Depot, Inc. (HD) said Tuesday that will hire 80,000 associates for its busy spring season with a new hiring technology built by the home improvement retailer's in-house engineers.



The company noted that about 2,000 U.S. stores and more than 100 distribution centers have seasonal, part-time and full-time positions available. The new technology will help hiring teams move candidates through the hiring process faster.



According to Home Depot, opportunities are available across the store and distribution centers in a variety of departments, including overnight freight, garden, customer service and merchandising.



Last spring, Home Depot launched Candidate Self Service, another homegrown technology that allows store and supply chain candidates to schedule their own interviews. Since its launch, nearly one million candidates have used the technology, the company said.



'Technology is at the forefront of everything we do at The Home Depot, and that includes taking care of our associates. We continue to invest in technology so we can help candidates control their own journey and welcome new hires into our family faster than ever,' said Tim Hourigan, executive vice president of human resources.



