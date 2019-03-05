

IRVING (dpa-AFX) - Oil major ExxonMobil Corp. (XOM) announced Tuesday that it has revised its Permian Basin growth plans to produce more than 1 million oil-equivalent barrels per day by as early as 2024, an increase of nearly 80 percent and a significant acceleration of value.



The size of the company's resource base in the Permian is about 10 billion oil-equivalent barrels and is likely to grow further as analysis and development activities continue.



ExxonMobil's investments in the Permian Basin are expected to produce double-digit returns, even at low oil prices. At a $35 per barrel oil price, Permian production will have an average return of more than 10 percent.



ExxonMobil is actively building infrastructure to support volume growth. Plans include construction at 30 sites to enhance oil and gas processing, water handling and ensure takeaway capacity from the basin.



Construction activities include central delivery facilities designed to handle up to 600,000 barrels of oil and 1 billion cubic feet of gas per day and enhanced water-handling capacity through 350 miles of already-constructed pipeline.



ExxonMobil remains one of the most active operators in the Permian Basin and has 48 drilling rigs currently in operation and plans to increase its rig count to approximately 55 by the end of the year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX