

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) said it will begin service from the continental United States to the Hawaiian Islands. The airline is offering introductory one-way fares from California to Hawaii for as low as $49.



The Dallas-based low cost carrier will begin service to Hawaii on March 17, 2019, with an inaugural flight from Oakland International Airport to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Oahu. It will be followed by an inaugural flight from Oakland to Kahului Airport, Maui on April 7.



In subsequent weeks, the carrier will inaugurate additional service from Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport to Honolulu on May 5 and to Kahului on May 26.



The airline said that as part of a two-day launch sale, tickets from California to Hawaii are available for purchase from March 4 through March 5, 11:59 p.m. Pacific Standard Time, for as low as $49 one-way.



The travel dates for the low-price tickets start from March 19 through various dates in May, depending on the routes. Travel at the low fares must be completed by June 19. The lowest fares are valid only on certain days of the week and on non-stop services.



Southwest also said it will operate its first inter-island service within Hawaii between Honolulu and Kahului, four times daily in each direction, beginning April 28.



This will be followed by service between Honolulu and Ellison Onizuka International Airport at Keahole on Hawaii Island, four times daily in each direction, beginning May 12.



The inter-island routes are available for purchase through March 5 for as low as $29 one-way. The $29 Inter-island fare is valid for travel from April 30 through June 19, 2019.



The airline noted that the additional inter-island service will make possible connecting service between Kona as well as both Oakland and San Jose.



Southwest said it will announce additional service details, including plans for previously announced gateways of San Diego and Sacramento, and for Lihue, on Kauai, in the coming weeks.



In October 2017, Southwest disclosed that it intends to begin the technical work to bring capabilities for Hawaii service.



The carrier filed application with the Federal Aviation Administration or FAA in January 2018 and in spring 2018, publicly announced its initial mainland gateways and Island airports.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX