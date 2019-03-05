

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Despite spending much of the trading session in negative territory, Switzerland's benchmark SMI ended slightly up on Tuesday, with select blue chips gaining in strength towards the closing minutes.



Besides tracking news on trade, Brexit and regional economic data, investors also digested Swiss inflation report for the month of February.



The benchmark SMI ended up 5.10 points, or 0.05%, at 9,399.15, more than 60 points off the day's low of 9,996.93.



On Monday, the index ended down 17.97 points, or 0.19%, at 9,394.05.



Lonza Group shares gained 1.6%. The company slightly lowered its sales outlook and upped its margin forecast a bit, to reflect the divestment of its water care business.



Novartis, SGS, Nestle and Roche Holdings ended higher by 0.5 to 1%.



Richemont declined nearly 4% following a rating downgrade of the stock by Bank of America.



Credit Suisse Group, UBS Group, Swatch Group and LafargeHolcim shed 1 to 1.75%.



Inficon Holding gained more than 2.5% despite the company reporting a drop in fourth quarter operating income to $14.9 million amid narrowing profit margins.



Newron Pharmaceuticals shares declined 2.5% after the company said its full-year net loss nearly tripled to 15.04 million euros.



On the economic front, data released by the Federal Statistical Office showed Switzerland's consumer price inflation was stable in February after slowing slightly at the start of the year.



The consumer price index rose 0.6% year-on-year, same as in January. The latest inflation rate was in line with economists' expectations.



Compared to the previous month, the CPI climbed 0.4% year-on-year after declining 0.3% in each of the previous three months. The latest increased matched economists' expectations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX