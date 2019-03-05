

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Carlos Ghosn, the former CEO of Nissan, has been granted bail by a court in Tokyo after he spent nearly four months in jail on corruption charges.



The Tokyo District Court set his bail at 1 billion yen or about $9 million. According to reports, he could be released as early as Wednesday. The court had previously rejected two requests for bail saying that Ghosn was a flight risk and could hide evidence.



On Tuesday, Ghosn reiterated his position, saying: 'I am extremely grateful for my family and friends who have stood by me throughout this terrible ordeal. I am innocent and totally committed to vigorously defending myself in a fair trial against these meritless and unsubstantiated accusations.'



The latest request was filed by a new legal team, which was appointed by the Brazilian-born executive last month.



Carlos Ghosn was arrested in November for alleged financial misconduct after he allegedly understated his income at Nissan. Ghosn denies all the charges. If found guilty, he could face as many as 15 years in prison.



Ghosn was arrested on November 19. He has since been fired from his role as the head of Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi Motors, which together form the world's largest carmaking alliance.



