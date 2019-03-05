

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Tuesday said it has agreed to sell MarketStar to Wasatch Group, a Utah-based investment company.



The sale is the result of Omnicom's continuing evaluation of its portfolio of businesses and is consistent with its strategic plan and investment priorities.



MarketStar is a pioneer in the sales outsourcing industry headquartered in Ogden, Utah. It has been part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom, since 2002.



Commenting on the disposition, Dale Adams, Chairman and CEO, DAS, said 'I want to thank the management and people of MarketStar for their years of commitment to DAS and wish them continued success in the future.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX