The company's earnings totaled $86.41 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $1.32 million, or $0.01 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Urban Outfitters Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $90.24 million or $0.83 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $1.13 billion from $1.09 billion last year.



Urban Outfitters Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $90.24 Mln. vs. $75.04 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.83 vs. $0.69 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.13 Bln vs. $1.09 Bln last year.



