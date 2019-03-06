

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Responding to media speculation, Aon plc (AON) confirmed that it is in the early stages of considering an all-share business combination with Willis Towers Watson.



Aon emphasizes that, at this point, its evaluation of a potential transaction is at a preliminary stage and there can be no certainty that any transaction will take place nor as to the form or terms on which any transaction might be pursued. A further announcement will be made in due course, as appropriate.



AON closed Tuesday regular trading at $157.25, down $13.38 or 7.84 percent.



