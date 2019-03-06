

LOEWEN (dpa-AFX) - Anheuser-Busch InBev NV (AHBIF.PK) Chairman Olivier Goudet is stepping down from the company to focus on his roles as managing partner and chief executive officer at JAB Holding Co. Goudet will resign at AB InBev's shareholder meeting on April 24.



'The board's succession plan has been developed since last year and we have been working with Mr. Goudet on a smooth transition,' the company said. 'His successor, along with new members of our board, will be announced in due course in the context of our annual shareholders meeting.'



