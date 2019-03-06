

MUEHLHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Chemical distributor Brenntag AG (BNTGF.PK) reported Wednesday that its profit attributable to shareholders for the financial year 2018 rose to 460.9 million euros from last year's 360.8 million euros, with earnings per share improving to 2.98 euros from 2.34 euros in the prior year.



The company noted that all Group regions contributed to the growth, with North America in particular delivering a very strong rise in earnings. Earnings were at their highest level since the stock market flotation in 2010.



Operating EBITDA for the year rose 4.7 percent to 875.5 million euros from 836.0 million euros in the prior-year period. On a constant currency basis, operating EBITDA grew 8.4 percent.



Sales for the year increased to 12.55 billion euros from 11.74 billion euros last year, for an increase of 6.9 percent on a reported basis, or 10.2 percent on a constant currency basis.



The Board of Management and Supervisory Board will propose a dividend of 1.20 euros per share, compared to 1.10 euros in 2017, at the General Shareholders' Meeting on June 13, 2019.



Looking ahead, Brenntag said that in a more challenging economic environment, it expects to see growth in its key performance indicators, operating gross profit and operating EBITDA, in financial year 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX