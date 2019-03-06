

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - DS Smith (SMDS.L) said that it has reached agreement to sell the Plastics division to Olympus Partners for an enterprise value of $585 million or about 450 million pounds.



The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions including regulatory approvals, with completion expected to take place in the second half of this calendar year. The company expects net cash proceeds after taxation, transaction adjustments and expenses of approximately 400 million pounds.



The Plastics division comprises the plastics operations of DS Smith, including flexible plastics, rigid plastics and foam products. Gross assets of the business as at 31 October 2018 were 223 million pounds and profit before tax for the 12 month period to 31 October 2018 was 28 million pounds.



The cash proceeds are expected to be used to reduce the financial gearing of DS Smith plc, in line with medium-term target of net debt / EBITDA at or below 2.0x. The sale is expected to result in a substantial exceptional gain and be marginally earnings per share dilutive.



In the period since 1 November 2018, trading has continued to be strong, in line with expectations, the company said.



The company said, 'Our US business continues to perform well with strong margins and returns ahead of our acquisition case. Group margins are expected to progress further in the second half of our financial year and operating cashflow generation is stronger than in the comparable period last year.'



