

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - PageGroup plc (PAGE.L), the specialist professional recruitment company, reported Wednesday that its profit before tax for the year ended 31 December 2018 rose to 142.28 million pounds from 118.16 million pounds last year.



Profit attributable to owners of the parent increased to 103.70 million pounds or 32.4 pence per share from 83.08 million pounds or 26.4 pence per share in the previous year.



At reported rates, revenue for the year increased 13.0 percent to 1.55 billion pounds from 1.37 billion pounds last year. At constant exchange rates, the Group's revenue increased 14.0 percent.



The company's board has proposed a final dividend of 9.00 pence, an increase of 4.7 percent on 2017. Combined with the interim dividend of 4.10 pence per share, this would imply an increase in the total dividend for the year of 4.8 percent over 2017 to 13.1 pence per ordinary share.



The proposed final dividend, which amounts to 29.2 million pounds, will be paid on 17 June 2019 to shareholders on the register as at 17 May 2018, subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting on 24 May 2019.



Looking ahead, the company said it was mindful of the macro-economic uncertainties that exist, but will continue to focus on driving profitable growth, while continuing its strategic investments towards its vision of 10,000 headcount, 1 billion pounds of gross profit, and 200 million pounds to 250 million pounds of operating profit.



