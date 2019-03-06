

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BATM Advanced Communications Limited (BVC.L) reported profit before tax of $1.21 million for the year ended 31 December 2018 compared to $3.81 million, previous year. Earnings per share was 0.09 cents compared to 0.06 cents. Adjusted operating profit was $2.6 million compared to $5.6 million, last year. On an underlying basis, the Group achieved a significant increase in adjusted operating profit to $2.6 million compared with $0.1 million in 2017.



Fiscal year total Group revenue grew by 11.6% to $119.6 million from $107.1 million, prior year, of which the Bio-Medical division accounted for 51.9% with the contribution from the Networking and Cyber division being 48.1%.



Looking forward, the Group anticipates achieving revenue and EBITDA growth ahead of market expectations for full year 2019.



