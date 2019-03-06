

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks drifted lower on Wednesday after the U.S. said it would ramp up sanctions against North Korea if Pyongyang fails to give up its 'nuclear weapons program and everything associated with it.'



Earlier, media reports suggested that North Korea has started rebuilding part of a missile launch site it began to dismantle after pledging to do so in the first summit with Trump last year.



Investors also awaited more clarity on Sino-U.S. trade talks and Brexit negotiations.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 8 points or 0.15 percent at 5,289 in opening deals after closing up 0.2 percent on Tuesday.



Eurofins Scientific rose 3 percent after falling sharply on Tuesday on concerns over its corporate governance.



