

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were moving higher on Wednesday as the pound extended losses for a fifth day amid fears that negotiators are struggling to make a breakthrough in crunch Brexit talks.



The upside, however, remained limited amid a lack of fresh catalysts and renewed tensions on the Korean Peninsula.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 8 points or 0.11 percent at 7,191 in opening deals after climbing 0.7 percent on Tuesday.



DS Smith jumped 4 percent after announcing the sale of its plastics division.



Banks were losing ground, with Lloyds Banking Group and Royal Bank of Scotland falling around 1 percent.



Interserve tumbled 4 percent after the infrastructure and regeneration specialist rejected a rescue plan put forward by its biggest shareholder.



Debenhams declined more than 3 percent after issuing another profit warning on Tuesday.



