

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) said Wednesday that the ENVISION Phase 3 study of givosiran met its primary efficacy endpoint and the majority of secondary endpoints. Givosiran is an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting aminolevulinic acid synthase 1 (ALAS1) in development for the treatment of acute hepatic porphyria or AHP.



Specifically, givosiran met the primary endpoint of reduction in the annualized rate of composite porphyria attacks relative to placebo. It also achieved statistically significant results for five of nine secondary endpoints, with a safety and tolerability profile that the company believes is encouraging, especially in this high unmet disease.



Based on these results, Alnylam Pharma said it plans to complete its rolling submission of a New Drug Application or NDA and file a Marketing Authorisation Application or MAA in mid-2019.



ENVISION is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial, enrolled 94 patients with AHP, including 89 with genetically-confirmed acute intermittent porphyria or AIP, the most common subtype of AHP, at 36 study sites in 18 countries around the world. It is the largest ever interventional study conducted in AHP.



Patients were randomized 1:1 to givosiran or placebo, with givosiran administered subcutaneously at 2.5 mg/kg monthly.



At six months, givosiran met the primary endpoint in patients with AIP. All the components of the composite primary endpoint and all subgroup analyses for the primary endpoint favored givosiran. Secondary endpoints also demonstrated statistically significant favorable differences in the givosiran arm compared to placebo.



Alnylam Pharma noted that Givosiran has received Breakthrough Therapy and Prime designation by the FDA and EMA, respectively, and has Orphan Drug status in the U.S. and EU for the treatment of AHP.



The Phase 1 results of givosiran were recently published in The New England Journal of Medicine.



Alnylam Pharma will present full ENVISION study results in an oral plenary session on Saturday, April 13 at EASL in Vienna, Austria. The ENVISION results have not yet been reviewed by regulatory authorities, the company said.



