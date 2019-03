WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Private sector job growth in the U.S. slowed in the month of February after spiking in January, according to a report released by payroll processor ADP on Wednesday.



ADP said private sector employment increased by 183,000 jobs in February after soaring by an upwardly revised 300,000 jobs in January.



Economists had expected employment to climb by 189,000 jobs compared to the addition of 213,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



