

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) announced that according to media reports, Hanwha Q Cells this week filed actions against JinkoSolar in the US ITC, US District Court of Delaware, and Germany's regional Düsseldorf court.



JinkoSolar said it believes that the complaints are without technical or legal merit. JinkoSolar, therefore, categorically refutes Hanwha's allegations.



JinkoSolar said it is working closely with its legal counsel and technical advisors to vigorously defend against the claims made by Hanwha. The company is considering all legal avenues available, including petitioning for the invalidity of Hanwha's alleged patents. JinkoSolar looks forward to prevailing in court.



JinkoSolar noted that it does not expect any disruption to its normal operations arising from this matter. JinkoSolar has been allocating substantial resources to R&D over many years, and has broken world records for cell efficiency.



